Cash reward offered as search for missing Union Co. teenager continues

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A cash reward is now being offered for information that helps bring a missing Union County teenager home.

Sixteen-year-old Lauren Heath was last seen leaving her house on Seefin Court, just after 4 p.m. last Friday.

Over the past week, hundreds of people have gathered for a prayer vigil, opposing teams have been brought together, a Facebook page has been created to bring her home, and her parents have put out repeated cries for any information.

The most recent development in the missing girl’s case is the reward. Her father, Derrick, posted a flyer issuing it on Thursday evening.

The flyer does not specify how much the reward is, but said it will be awarded to anyone who provides information leading to Lauren’s whereabouts.

Lauren’s parents believe she left with someone when she disappeared, and have pleaded for their daughter’s safe return.

“The seconds, the minutes, the hours that go by get worse,” Derrick said during a prayer vigil Wednesday night. “The amount of emotions that comes with this is unexplainable.”

Her mother, LaTanya, said she had been helping the Porter Ridge student get ready for her homecoming dance.

“She was excited. She had a nail appointment, and we were getting ready,” her mother said this week. “We were just...I had no clue this was about to happen.”

The Heaths said multiple agencies are working to find Lauren.

“We want to keep the tips coming, no matter how small you think they may be,” LaTanya said. “We want Lauren back.”

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, shorts, white shoes, a black backpack and was carrying a white handbag.

Anyone with information about where she may be should contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

Related: ‘She’s the sweetest soul’: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for missing Union County student

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.