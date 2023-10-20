2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home has been announced.

During Thursday night’s drawing, Jessie Leech of Kannapolis was revealed as the big winner!

The home on Grey Pond Lane in Monroe has been dedicated to former WBTV meteorologist and St. Jude supporter Jason Myers, who passed away tragically in a helicopter crash last November.

Dream Home builder Jeff Newton and his daughter, Haley, designed the house in a way that brings the outdoors indoors, paying tribute to Jason, who loved the outside. His family was the first to see it, and said being inside the house brings back memories.

“When you walk in and you think about even the lighting selections, and the cabinetry and the countertops...it just brings me back to some of the best memories we’ve ever made,” Jason’s wife, Jillian said.

During the special, viewers will learn more about the home’s connection to the beloved meteorologist, as well as hear stories about how St. Jude has impacted families dealing with childhood cancer.

It will end with a drawing for the grand prize - the 2,800-square foot custom home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

Other prizes drawn for and the winners include:

There were several other prizes given away during the St. Jude Dream Home Special. (Source: WBTV)

A record 30,000 tickets were sold for this year’s Dream Home, raising $3 million for St. Jude. The money raised is enough to pay for treatment for seven families.

Related: Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.