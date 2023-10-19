Troopers: School bus driver cited after four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) – Four vehicles, including a Lincoln County school bus, were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Unity Church Road in the Denver area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the school bus was heading north on N.C. 16 and failed to slow down, leading to a collision with a 2011 Ford F-150 that was stopped in the northbound lane due to traffic.

The Ford F-150 then collided with a 2010 Mini Cooper, which then crashed into a 2015 Land Rover, according to the highway patrol.

There were 31 children on the bus, which was from the Charter School in Lincoln County, at the time of the crash, troopers said. None were injured.

The driver of the bus was cited for failure to reduce speed.

