St. Jude Dream Home to be raffled off during live special on WBTV

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The day to raffle off this year’s beautiful St. Jude Dream Home has come, and this one is extra special.

The home on Grey Pond Lane in Monroe has been dedicated to former WBTV meteorologist and St. Jude supporter Jason Myers, who passed away tragically in a helicopter crash last November.

Dream Home builder Jeff Newton and his daughter, Haley, designed the house in a way that brings the outdoors indoors, paying tribute to Jason, who loved the outside. His family was the first to see it, and said being inside the house brings back memories.

“When you walk in and you think about even the lighting selections, and the cabinetry and the countertops...it just brings me back to some of the best memories we’ve ever made,” Jason’s wife, Jillian said.

The home built in Jason’s honor will be given away Thursday evening during a live special at 7 p.m. on WBTV.

During the special, viewers will learn more about the home’s connection to the beloved meteorologist, as well as hear stories about how St. Jude has impacted families dealing with childhood cancer.

It will end with a drawing for the grand prize - the 2,800-square foot custom home. Other prizes, including a $5,000 Visa gift card and a brand-new 2023 Toyota Camry LE, will also be raffled off throughout the hour-long special.

A record 30,000 tickets were sold for this year’s Dream Home, raising $3 million for St. Jude. The money raised is enough to pay for treatment for seven families.

