PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

St. Jude Dream Home to be raffled off during live special on WBTV

This year’s Dream Home pays tribute to former WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The day to raffle off this year’s beautiful St. Jude Dream Home has come, and this one is extra special.

The home on Grey Pond Lane in Monroe has been dedicated to former WBTV meteorologist and St. Jude supporter Jason Myers, who passed away tragically in a helicopter crash last November.

Dream Home builder Jeff Newton and his daughter, Haley, designed the house in a way that brings the outdoors indoors, paying tribute to Jason, who loved the outside. His family was the first to see it, and said being inside the house brings back memories.

“When you walk in and you think about even the lighting selections, and the cabinetry and the countertops...it just brings me back to some of the best memories we’ve ever made,” Jason’s wife, Jillian said.

The home built in Jason’s honor will be given away Thursday evening during a live special at 7 p.m. on WBTV.

During the special, viewers will learn more about the home’s connection to the beloved meteorologist, as well as hear stories about how St. Jude has impacted families dealing with childhood cancer.

It will end with a drawing for the grand prize - the 2,800-square foot custom home. Other prizes, including a $5,000 Visa gift card and a brand-new 2023 Toyota Camry LE, will also be raffled off throughout the hour-long special.

A record 30,000 tickets were sold for this year’s Dream Home, raising $3 million for St. Jude. The money raised is enough to pay for treatment for seven families.

Related: Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

Gus Seabright
#MollysKids: Gus Seabright, Williams Syndrome
The hottest pepper in the world grown in the Carolinas.
Ready for the world’s hottest pepper? The SC creator says you’re not.
“It is brutal, and it is painful,” Ed Currie said.
Ready for the world’s hottest pepper? The SC creator says you’re not.
The Leeper and Wyatt Store is the oldest surviving retail brick commercial building in the...
Rezoning approved to move historic building in Dilworth neighborhood