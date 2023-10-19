PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘She’s the sweetest soul’: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for missing Union County student

Lauren Heath was last seen walking away from her house on Friday afternoon.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marked five full days since a 16-year-old Lauren Heath went missing in Union County.

Hundreds of those who love Lauren and the Heath family gathered for a prayer vigil, hoping for a safe return.

Home security video showed the junior at Porter Ridge High School walking away from her home carrying a bookbag, with a phone in her hand. The video from Friday afternoon was the last time anyone saw her.

Lauren’s parents, Derrick and LaTanya, said she has never done something like this before.

Wednesday’s candlelight prayer vigil was very emotional, with lots of hugging and crying as family and friends gathered to pray for the teen’s safe return.

“The seconds, the minutes, the hours that go by get worse,” Derrick said. “The amount of emotions that comes with this is unexplainable.”

Derrick is an assistant football coach at Porter Ridge, and before that, he coached at South Meck. On Wednesday, both schools showed up to the family’s Indian Trail neighborhood to support one another.

Keira Cotter was among the crowd. Cotter said she used to play on the junior varsity volleyball team with Lauren.

“She’s the sweetest soul,” her former teammate said. “She never said anything mean and she always was just a really good friend to have on the team. If she’s out there, I just hope she comes home soon and knows that we all love her.”

LaTanya said the days before Lauren’s disappearance were normal, with Lauren getting ready for her school’s homecoming dance.

“She was excited. She had a nail appointment, and we were getting ready,” her mother said. “We were just...I had no clue this was about to happen.”

The Heaths said they have been sleeping in the basement, anticipating Lauren to return home. Until she returns, the Heath family shared how thankful they are for the community’s support.

“We just appreciate it. We want to keep the tips coming, no matter how small you think they may be,” LaTanya said. “We want Lauren back.”

The Heaths said multiple agencies are working to find Lauren. Her parents believe she is not by herself.

The family is encouraging anyone who knows anything about where Lauren may be to contact law enforcement by calling the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-4765.

