Salisbury, TPMA kick off 10-year housing strategic plan with community survey

SALISBURY , N.C. (WBTV) -The City of Salisbury has launched a community survey to hear the public’s opinion about housing affordability, needs and types of development. The survey will help inform local leaders as they develop a 10-year housing strategic plan to help identify community housing gaps and barriers.

Housing prices in Salisbury are growing rapidly. In 2018 and 2019, the median sale price was around $125,000. By November 2022, median home prices jumped to $225,000 (Redfin.com). Rental rates have climbed as well. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in June 2018 was $660 per month. By June 2022, average rents rose nearly 38% percent to $910 (Zumper.com).

Salisbury City Council identified the need to develop a housing strategy as a priority at their January 2023 Council Retreat. In August the city hired a consulting firm, TPMA, to work with city staff and City Council to perform economic research and analyses, conduct key stakeholder and community engagement, and suggest recommendations designed to encourage the development, preservation and access to housing of Salisbury residents. TPMA will work closely with the planning and neighborhoods department to develop the strategy.

“Our hope and expectation is that this year-long process will serve as an opportunity to create and leverage partnerships between government, business, institutional, and advocacy groups to address housing availability and affordability at all income levels,” said Hannah Jacobson, Salisbury’s director of planning and neighborhoods. “Having a solid foundation of community input through the survey is critical to the strategy’s overall direction and success.”

“We are excited to work with the City of Salisbury and key stakeholders to identify and address needs relating to housing. The 10-year strategy will identify real solutions to help the city increase the variety of housing choices and opportunities that will address affordability, housing conditions, and equity,” said Aaron Finley, economic development senior consultant and project lead for TPMA.

Over the past four years, Salisbury has developed several strategic plans including an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing (2019), an Affordable Housing Market Study (2019), Forward 2040 (2023), and others designed to enhance the livability of Salisbury and meet the needs of residents. The 10-year affordable housing strategy will continue previous efforts and incorporate elements from these earlier plans to ensure they align with other city initiatives.

The survey is open now and available in English or Spanish. It can be accessed via QR code or via the City’s website www.salisburync.gov/housing. Paper copies are available upon request.

For more information on this initiative, contact Jacobson at hannah.jacobson@salisburync.gov.

