PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Robinson scores late, helps Inter Miami earn 2-2 draw with Charlotte

Charlotte and Inter Miami play again on Saturday in Charlotte to close out the regular season.
Inter Miami players and fans celebrate a goal by forward Nicolas Stefanelli, obscured, during...
Inter Miami players and fans celebrate a goal by forward Nicolas Stefanelli, obscured, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Charlotte FC, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Robbie Robinson scored his first goal of the season and Inter Miami rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Robinson subbed into the match in the 73rd minute and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (9-17-7) in the 84th with assists from Leonardo Campana and DeAndre Yedlin.

Charlotte (9-11-13) and Inter Miami play again on Saturday in Charlotte to close out the regular season. Lionel Messi missed the match for Inter Miami. He was in Peru, scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over the hosts in a World Cup qualifier. The club has not announced whether Messi will play in the finale.

Neither team found the net until Enzo Copetti used assists from Kerwin Vargas and Brandt Bronico in the 45th minute to score his sixth goal of the season and give Charlotte the lead.

Rookie Nicolás Stefanelli pulled Inter Miami even in the sixth minute of stoppage time with his second career goal, unassisted.

Charlotte regained the lead in the 52nd minute when Vargas took passes from Kamil Józwiak and Brecht Dejaegere and scored for a third time this season.

Drake Callender finished with four saves for Inter Miami. Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte.

The home side had won all three previous meetings — two by Inter Miami.

Karol Swiderski saw a three-match goal-scoring streak end for Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house

Latest News

Runners put the track to the test at Jay M. Robinson High.
State-of-the-Art athletic track revealed at Jay M. Robinson High in Cabarrus County
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown with quarterback Bryce Young at practice. ...
Panthers coach Frank Reich to give up play-calling duties to coordinator Thomas Brown
In 2012, after an absence of several years, Formula 1 found a permanent home at the...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team ready for US Grand Prix this weekend
Carolina built an early lead on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with the Dolphins' elite offense...
Young, Panthers show flashes of potential but remain winless after loss at Miami