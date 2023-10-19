PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Tractor-trailer driver charged after father, 2 children seriously hurt in I-85 crash

The crash happened early Thursday morning.
Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges following a crash on Interstate 85 that injured a father and his two children.

A tractor-trailer was stopped on I-85 South near mile marker 27 in Belmont around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Belmont Police.

The driver did not have the vehicle’s hazard lights activated and the tractor-trailer was struck by a Honda minivan that was traveling southbound on I-85, officers said.

Inside the minivan was a father and his two children, ages 11 and 13, who were trapped in the vehicle that was wedged under the bed of the tractor-trailer following the crash, according to police.

Belmont Fire got the three out of the vehicle. The father and one of the children were taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

Police said the other child was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and has since been taken to Levine Children’s Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. That child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as Mohammed Saeed Ali, 39, according to Belmont Police. He was charged with impeding the flow of traffic, failure to display warning devices and improper parking at this time.

Police added that no charges have been filed against the driver of the minivan.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

Court Generic
Rock Hill man pleads guilty to killing, burning wife
Christopher Avelar
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to making threats to Iredell Co. schools
Cynthia and Michael Lail, who died in Sept. 8, 2023 Hickory police chase crash
‘No more senseless deaths’: A federal push and a mother’s quest to reduce deadly police chases
Augmentative and Alternative Communication Devices open pathways for people with special needs...
AAC devices open doors for speech for those with disabilities