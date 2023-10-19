Police: Tractor-trailer driver charged after father, 2 children seriously hurt in I-85 crash

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges following a crash on Interstate 85 that injured a father and his two children.

A tractor-trailer was stopped on I-85 South near mile marker 27 in Belmont around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Belmont Police.

The driver did not have the vehicle’s hazard lights activated and the tractor-trailer was struck by a Honda minivan that was traveling southbound on I-85, officers said.

Inside the minivan was a father and his two children, ages 11 and 13, who were trapped in the vehicle that was wedged under the bed of the tractor-trailer following the crash, according to police.

Belmont Fire got the three out of the vehicle. The father and one of the children were taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

Police said the other child was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and has since been taken to Levine Children’s Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. That child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as Mohammed Saeed Ali, 39, according to Belmont Police. He was charged with impeding the flow of traffic, failure to display warning devices and improper parking at this time.

Police added that no charges have been filed against the driver of the minivan.

