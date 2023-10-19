Police in Salisbury investigating three shootings from Wednesday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot in what appear to be separate incidents in Salisbury on Wednesday, according to police.

The first shooting happened at 12:06 p.m. A woman was shot near an apartment building in the area of S. Fulton and Jackson Streets. The victim drove herself to the parking lot of the YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd. to wait for Rowan EMS.

That case involved someone firing shots from a car that contained three women. The victim shot back at the car, according to police.

The second case was reported just after 7:00 p.m. when a 15-year-old was seen “staggering” down N. Main Street. That teen was picked up and taken to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The victim told investigators that he heard two loud shots and then realized he had been struck in the leg. He said he did not know who shot him.

The third incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. Police say that victim, a 35-year-old man, came into the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan complaining of chest pain and telling the staff that he had been shot.

The man was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5340.

