NC health department urging those at risk to take monkeypox vaccine as cases return

Two recent cases have been reported in NC, marking the first reported instances since April.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monkeypox cases have been detected in North Carolina once again, and the state health department is urging people at risk to get vaccinated.

The virus generally spreads through sexual contact or very close skin-to-skin contact and can be contagious for several weeks. Anyone can get monkeypox, but it is most commonly found in men who have sex with men.

People who get the sickness often experience flu-like symptoms and lesions on the skin.

Health officials said that people who already got the vaccine do not need to get it again. The vaccine comes in two doses, which should be administered four weeks apart.

NC health leaders said two cases have been reported over the past six weeks, marking the first reported instances since April. They also said the virus was detected in one out of 12 wastewater sites being tested.

For more information about monkeypox, including CDC recommendations, click here. Locations administering vaccines in North Carolina can be found here.

