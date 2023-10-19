PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making S’mores Spaghetti with QC Catering

QC Life tries out an interesting dish made by Chef Cory Robbins
QC Life tries out an interesting dish made by Chef Cory Robbins
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Though QC Life regularly brings in chefs to help with cooking, this dish to a lot of people may sound a lot like a science project.

Chef Cory Robbins of QC Catering likes a good challenge and likes rising to the challenge even more.

Our team brought in the sous chef of QC Catering to teach us how to make Smore’s Spaghetti.

QC is centrally located in Uptown to deliver food to offices and venues in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. The catering company has launched its holiday menu.

Soon QC Catering will be unveiling a new Thanksgiving program, making the entire banquet for you.

Here is how to make the interesting dish:

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup of water
  • 2 grams of Agar
  • 1.5 cups of chocolate
  • 1/3 cup of chocolate milk
  • ¾ cup of water
  • 2 grams of agar
  • 1.5 cups of marshmallow fluff
  • 1/3 cup of milk

Instructions:

  • Dissolve agar into boiling water.
  • Remove from heat and melt in chocolate
  • Slowly temper in chocolate milk
  • Move the mixture to a large syringe attached to ¼ in tube
  • Run through a bowl of ice water
  • Remove the tube and attach another empty syringe
  • Plunge it empty to use air to evacuate the ‘pasta from the tube.
  • Repeat the steps above with the second set of ingredients.
  • Top with graham cracker crumbs and cold fruit compote/coulis or chocolate/caramel sauce

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.