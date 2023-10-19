PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church

Deputies said the toddler underwent surgery and was in critical condition.
WBTV spoke to the pastor of that church. He said it was his gun and it was his son who was shot.
By Brad Dickerson, David Whisenant and Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler is in stable condition after being accidentally shot by his sibling in a Burke County church parking lot Sunday night.

Rev. Adam Vines, the 2-year-old’s father and pastor of the River Valley Baptist Church, told WBTV Thursday he’s “overwhelmed” with the support and prayers from the community.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with all the support,” said Vines. “A lot of people have pitched in to help us. Thank you for all of the prayers.”

A 2-year-old child is now in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke County.(Courtesy: Rev. Adam Vines)

Vines says the gun was his and in the back of his van when another one of his children got hold of it and accidentally shot the little boy in the head.

RELATED: Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot

The child was airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte. Deputies previously said the toddler underwent surgery and was in critical condition.

“He’s improving; we’re just watching and waiting and taking it one day at a time,” Vines said. ”He’s done really well, and we’re very grateful; the Lord is still working.”

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting remains under investigation.

