PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former NASCAR team owner accused of not paying over $390K in payroll taxes

The DOJ says Devine will have his initial appearance in Charlotte’s federal court; failure to...
The DOJ says Devine will have his initial appearance in Charlotte’s federal court; failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes carries a $250,000 fine and a maximum five-year prison sentence.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former NASCAR team owner was indicted in Charlotte after being accused of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes, according to the Department of Justice.

Ronald Devine, 67, of Burke, Va., was charged with four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King. He owned BK Racing, LLC, which operated a team and owned two NASCAR charters.

The indictment states that beginning in 2012, Devine failed to account for significant amounts in payroll taxes, which are withheld from employees’ gross pay and used by the government to fund Social Security and Medicare.

An example from officials included over $390,000 worth of unpaid taxes due to the IRS. The indictment further alleged that Devine transferred over $2 million to fund other entities he owned, funding BK Racing’s expenses instead of using it to pay those taxes between 2012 and 2017.

The DOJ says Devine will have his initial appearance in Charlotte’s federal court; failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes carries a $250,000 fine for each count in the indictment and a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

One of the victims drove himself to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical...
Police in Salisbury investigating three shootings from Wednesday
Prayer Vigil for Lauren Heath's return
‘She’s the sweetest soul’: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for missing Union County student
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
St. Jude Dream Home to be raffled off during live special on WBTV
Fall allergies, often triggered by pollen and mold spores, can manifest in symptoms that...
Rowan County Public Health Department emphasizes importance of testing amidst similarities between allergies and COVID-19