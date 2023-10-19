Former NASCAR team owner accused of not paying over $390K in payroll taxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former NASCAR team owner was indicted in Charlotte after being accused of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes, according to the Department of Justice.

Ronald Devine, 67, of Burke, Va., was charged with four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King. He owned BK Racing, LLC, which operated a team and owned two NASCAR charters.

The indictment states that beginning in 2012, Devine failed to account for significant amounts in payroll taxes, which are withheld from employees’ gross pay and used by the government to fund Social Security and Medicare.

An example from officials included over $390,000 worth of unpaid taxes due to the IRS. The indictment further alleged that Devine transferred over $2 million to fund other entities he owned, funding BK Racing’s expenses instead of using it to pay those taxes between 2012 and 2017.

The DOJ says Devine will have his initial appearance in Charlotte’s federal court; failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes carries a $250,000 fine for each count in the indictment and a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.