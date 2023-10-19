FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front approaches from the west and brings us periods of rain and thunderstorms.

Friday : First Alert Weather Day, periods of rain and storms

Weekend : Chilly nights, beautiful days

Next Week: Staying dry and cool

Rain could impact parts of the morning commute with storms possible by the second half of the day. A few storms could be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts the main concern.

With clouds and rain in the forecast, Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Behind the front, Saturday will be breezy at times, but sunshine is in the forecast both days of the weekend and even Monday and Tuesday with seasonal highs not too far from 70 degrees each and every day and lows at night in the chilly 40s.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

