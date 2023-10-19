PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms for Friday

Drying out for the weekend...
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front approaches from the west and brings us periods of rain and thunderstorms.

  • Friday: First Alert Weather Day, periods of rain and storms
  • Weekend: Chilly nights, beautiful days
  • Next Week: Staying dry and cool

Rain could impact parts of the morning commute with storms possible by the second half of the day. A few storms could be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts the main concern.

With clouds and rain in the forecast, Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Behind the front, Saturday will be breezy at times, but sunshine is in the forecast both days of the weekend and even Monday and Tuesday with seasonal highs not too far from 70 degrees each and every day and lows at night in the chilly 40s.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

