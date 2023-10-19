PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DOJ: CLT postal worker stole $1.9M+ from Ballantyne post office

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte postal worker was indicted on Thursday after being accused of stealing over $1.9 million from a Ballantyne post office, according to the Department of Justice.

Dontavis Truesdale, 27, was released on bond following his initial court appearance. He is charged with the following:

  • Conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud
  • Theft of mail by a postal employee

Reports stated that between November 2022 and April 2023, Trusedale, a processing clerk at the Ballantyne Post Office, stole hundreds of checks from businesses with post office boxes at the branch.

Former NASCAR team owner accused of not paying over $390K in payroll taxes

The indictment further elaborated that he sold the checks to other co-conspirators. Officials said those individuals deposited the money into bank accounts they controlled and quickly removed the funds before banks could detect the fraud.

Throughout the scheme, officials say Truesdale stole over 200 checks.

The bank fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence, while the charge of theft by a postal employee carries a maximum five-year sentence for each count.

