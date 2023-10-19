PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dog donates blood to save kitten

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (KMTV, NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)
By KMTV staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A kitten at a Nebraska humane society would have died over the weekend if it wasn’t for a dog’s blood.

It’s not a figure of speech, the kitty has the blood of a husky.

Dr. Katie James, Nebraska Humane Society associate veterinarian, says the cat, now named Thorn, came in Sunday with his two brothers as strays. It was covered in fleas and bitten so many times it had become anemic, low on blood and in very bad shape.

There wasn’t enough time to make sure they could find a matching cat blood type, so they used a dog’s, which is much less risky.

“I think I terrified a couple other people when I said, ‘Yeh, let’s get a dog to transfuse into a cat,’” James said. “But clearly it worked!”

Thorn will only have dog blood for a little bit.

“His immune cells are building up, his dog blood cells are going down, but his normal cat blood cells are also increasing,” the vet said.

The Siberian hero is named Bret Michaels. A donor is covering his adoption fee, and he’s looking for a new home.

Bret’s name is where the kitty’s new name, Thorn, comes from, after singer Bret Michaels’ hit song with the band Poison, ”Every Rose Has its Thorn.”

“We joked that (the kitten) is as active as he is and as hungry as he is, because he has some Siberian husky blood in him now,” James said.

The humane society says the kittens will be ready for adoption in another four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia
The DOJ says Devine will have his initial appearance in Charlotte’s federal court; failure to...
Former NASCAR team owner accused of not paying over $390K in payroll taxes
A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky....
Dog donates blood to save kitten
One of the victims drove himself to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical...
Police in Salisbury investigating three shootings from Wednesday