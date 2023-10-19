PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to making threats to Iredell Co. schools

The threats of violence were made to four schools in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Christopher Avelar
Christopher Avelar(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to making threats to several schools in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said several Iredell County Sheriff’s Office SROs began receiving text messages Wednesday night about threats of violence to West Iredell High School, Lake Norman High School, The Brawley School and Lakeshore Middle School.

The threats were immediately forwarded to detectives, who immediately began investigating them.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to determine the threats that were sent were made by Christopher Avelar, 20, of Mooresville.

Avelar was found at his home early Thursday morning and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Iredell County jail, where he was served with his arrest warrants. He is currently in custody. Per the judge’s order, he must remain in custody until he’s released to a family member.

