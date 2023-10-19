Comfortable afternoon in store ahead of potential storms Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more beautiful afternoon is in store ahead of rain and potential storms to round out the workweek.

Thursday will be a comfortable day, with high temperatures in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine will briefly go away on Friday though, as rain is likely and storms could return for the first time in a little while. Rain will move in during the morning hours while storms are more likely in the evening.

Nice weather will return this weekend, though, with lots of sun and more temperatures around 70 degrees. That same pattern will continue into the first part of next week as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.