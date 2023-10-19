PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Comfortable afternoon in store ahead of potential storms Friday

Thursday will be nice before the sunshine briefly goes away at the end of the workweek.
Thursday will be a comfortable day, with high temperatures in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more beautiful afternoon is in store ahead of rain and potential storms to round out the workweek.

Thursday will be a comfortable day, with high temperatures in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine will briefly go away on Friday though, as rain is likely and storms could return for the first time in a little while. Rain will move in during the morning hours while storms are more likely in the evening.

Nice weather will return this weekend, though, with lots of sun and more temperatures around 70 degrees. That same pattern will continue into the first part of next week as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

Thursday will be a comfortable day, with high temperatures in the low 70s under mostly sunny...
Comfortable afternoon in store ahead of potential storms Friday
Rain chances peak on Friday
Comfortable Thursday ahead, rain returns Friday
The midweek period with feature plenty of sunshine with seasonal highs in the upper 60s to near...
Wednesday Evening Forecast | Oct. 18, 2023
Changes This Week
Rain Chances Return on Friday