CMPD to provide quarterly update as recent numbers show violent crime is down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is set to provide its quarterly crime report on Thursday morning, shedding light on crime statistics throughout the city.

Recently, violent crime across Charlotte has been trending down. In July, violent crimes were down eight percent compared to the same time last year. WBTV archives show there have been about 73 homicides in Charlotte so far this year, compared to 88 at this time in 2022.

While those numbers are heading in the right direction, overall crime is still up.

During CMPD’s second-quarter update in July, police attributed the overall increase to a huge spike in car thefts. Halfway through the year, they had arrested 373 children, some as young as 12 years old, for stealing cars.

In September, CMPD discussed a joint operation called “Operation Scarlett,” which cracked open a huge luxury car theft ring. Authorities recovered 132 cars stolen from 15 states, which were transported and sold in Charlotte. Five men were indicted for the thefts.

Thursday’s crime briefing is set for 10:30 a.m., and will be streamed in the WBTV app and Facebook.

