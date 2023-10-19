CATS bus involved in crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened sometime before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clanton Road at Pelton Street.

Medic said first responders are evaluating multiple patients, all with minor injuries.

It’s not immediately known what led up to the crash.

