PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County leaders break ground on Afton Ridge combination facility

Ceremony celebrates County’s second Library and Active Living Center under construction
The location is the second facility that combines library services and active living center...
The location is the second facility that combines library services and active living center space.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County commissioners, management and representatives from the Library System and Active Living and Parks Department celebrated another significant step forward Tuesday at the groundbreaking for the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge.

The investment represents another milestone in the County’s commitment to resident well-being, education and interconnection. The location is the second facility that combines library services and active living center space.

In August, officials broke ground on a similar facility in Mt. Pleasant.

During her speech to the roughly 75 attendees gathered at the recently graded site, Library Director Melanie Holles touted the opportunities that will come with the new facility.

The space “will allow us to more strongly collaborate with Active Living and Parks and to come up with ways of providing cross-generational programming that will benefit all ages” she said.

The Afton Ridge location is expected to open in January 2025. The roughly 40,000-square-foot facility will provide convenient access to a plethora of reading materials, private study rooms, space for dance classes, yoga, tai chi, games and more. The space reinforces the notion that education, recreation and community engagement are essential components of a thriving community.

Speaking during the event, Myra Baumgardner, chair of Active Living & Parks Advisory Council said “age is what you make it and we choose to make it fun. We can become stronger both physically and mentally through age-appropriate fitness classes, dance classes, by making new friends, reconnecting with old friends, doing arts and crafts, playing games … and the common denominator with all those activities is fun and laughter.”

The project involves multiple organizations, including real estate company Childress Klein. David Haggart, the company’s retail division partner, said “It takes a community to deliver an important project like this and we very much look forward to 2025 when this site becomes a hub of activity for Cabarrus County residents.”

This facility will be the center for empowering minds and energizing lives for years to come.

Learn more about the Cabarrus County Public Library System at http://www.cabarruscounty.us/library. Explore Active Living and Parks programs and facilities at http://www.cabarruscounty.us/alp.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Stanly Co. boy found safe
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted

Latest News

In Salisbury in 2018 and 2019, the median sale price was around $125,000. By November 2022,...
Salisbury, TPMA kick off 10-year housing strategic plan with community survey
The total award from these farmland grant agencies totals $2,457,234 and will protect 659 acres.
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) awarded over $2 million in 2023 for conservation
State health officials said recent findings suggest there may be an increased spread of the...
NC health department urging those at risk to take monkeypox vaccine as cases return
Police will give an update on crime across Charlotte at a briefing on Thursday morning.
CMPD to provide quarterly update as recent numbers show violent crime is down