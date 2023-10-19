Cabarrus County leaders break ground on Afton Ridge combination facility

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County commissioners, management and representatives from the Library System and Active Living and Parks Department celebrated another significant step forward Tuesday at the groundbreaking for the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge.

The investment represents another milestone in the County’s commitment to resident well-being, education and interconnection. The location is the second facility that combines library services and active living center space.

In August, officials broke ground on a similar facility in Mt. Pleasant.

During her speech to the roughly 75 attendees gathered at the recently graded site, Library Director Melanie Holles touted the opportunities that will come with the new facility.

The space “will allow us to more strongly collaborate with Active Living and Parks and to come up with ways of providing cross-generational programming that will benefit all ages” she said.

The Afton Ridge location is expected to open in January 2025. The roughly 40,000-square-foot facility will provide convenient access to a plethora of reading materials, private study rooms, space for dance classes, yoga, tai chi, games and more. The space reinforces the notion that education, recreation and community engagement are essential components of a thriving community.

Speaking during the event, Myra Baumgardner, chair of Active Living & Parks Advisory Council said “age is what you make it and we choose to make it fun. We can become stronger both physically and mentally through age-appropriate fitness classes, dance classes, by making new friends, reconnecting with old friends, doing arts and crafts, playing games … and the common denominator with all those activities is fun and laughter.”

The project involves multiple organizations, including real estate company Childress Klein. David Haggart, the company’s retail division partner, said “It takes a community to deliver an important project like this and we very much look forward to 2025 when this site becomes a hub of activity for Cabarrus County residents.”

This facility will be the center for empowering minds and energizing lives for years to come.

Learn more about the Cabarrus County Public Library System at http://www.cabarruscounty.us/library. Explore Active Living and Parks programs and facilities at http://www.cabarruscounty.us/alp.

