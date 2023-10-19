Busy Rowan County road near park and elementary school to be closed beginning Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy road in Rowan County is going to be shut down for nearly two years beginning on Monday. NCDOT is replacing a bridge over the railroad tracks. The road serves folks going to a big community park, a busy elementary school, and a large neighborhood.

On Thursday Velma Knox and the crew from Hurley Elementary quickly moved the car riders out onto Hurley School Road, but on Monday, most won’t be turning right any longer.

“We just live right over here so I’m going to have to go all the way down Majolica then back up to come to here,” said parent Kelly Falcone.

NCDOT is replacing the 62-year-old bridge over the Norfolk-Southern railroad, and they say that will take nearly two years. Hurley School road is a busy road taking drivers across from Highway 70 to Sherrills Ford Road, at least until Monday.

“It will be tremendous, That is a super heavy street,” said Rebecca Eagle who owns Anne/Roland Furniture. “Because the school is there. Everybody is switching from that end to over to Highway 70, it’s going to be a mess.”

There’s also a busy community park, and Pine Valley, a large neighborhood with dozens of hoes.

“It’s going to impact us as far as convenience, we’re going to have to drive 5-6 miles out of the way,” said neighbor Brian Hackl.

Residents received flyers from NCDOT warning them about the closure, but lots of folks who use the road daily may not be aware of the closure, even with the big signs posted at each end.

For anyone who uses this road, it’s going to mean changing plans and a longer drive, for up to two years.

“I understand they have to fix it I just don’t understand why it has to take that long,” Falcone added.

NCDOT says the bridge can’t just be repaired, it has to be taken and replaced, and they have the railroad tracks to work around. The closure starts Monday morning at 8:00 a.m.

The NCDOT is recommending that drivers take a detour through Barringer Road to travel between Statesville Boulevard and Sherrills Ford Road.

