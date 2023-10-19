Bond doubled, court records say child porn discovered on device of Davie Co. restaurant owner

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The bond for a Davie County restaurant owner accused of hiding a camera in women’s restroom has been doubled, and search warrants show that investigators discovered child pornography.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office had received multiple tips through the State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators said these tips established enough probable cause to apply for a search warrant related to child exploitation.

Deputies and a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 577 Whitney Road in Mocksville, N.C., the home of Liugi Carciati, 47, the owner of the restaurant.

Deputies seized four digital devices from the residence related to the tips that had been received. Once at the residence, deputies say probable cause was discovered on an electronic device that led investigators to a second location.

An additional search warrant was served at 155 Gaither St. in Mocksville. This location is the La Vita E Bella restaurant, owned by Carciati.

During a search of the business location, deputies say a concealed camera was discovered in the women’s restroom.

As a result of the evidence located from both search warrants, Carciati was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed under a bond of $500,000.

This week Carciati’s bond was doubled to $1 million after twenty new charges were added. Court records show the new charges are ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, related to images of child pornography, and ten counts of felony secret peeing.

Warrants at the Davie County Courthouse show that investigators found images of children as young as one-year-old on video that was taken by the hidden camera in the restroom. The warrants reveal that children between the ages of 1 and 13 were filmed without their knowledge at the restroom and that they were exposed to the camera.

According to Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman, investigators are still going through videos. Hartman says it appears this has happened over a period of several years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. C. Bolin at 336-936-2985 or sheriff@dcsonc.com.

