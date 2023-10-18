PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian on Lincoln County highway

A 51-year-old woman was allegedly driving impaired when she killed a man on Tuesday night.
A man died after he was hit by a SUV along Highway 27 on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Lincoln County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Highway 27 near Millers Park Lane around 9:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, 33-year-old Chadwick Lee Garmon, was walking in the roadway, which did not have lights, when he was hit by a Ford SUV. He died at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the Ford, 51-year-old Naomi Elizabeth Yandle, was not hurt.

An initial investigation did reveal impairment to be a factor in the crash, and Yandle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Troopers said more charges could be coming.

The road was closed for about two hours for an on-scene investigation.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Related: Pedestrian killed in Crouse wreck

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

The conference will feature multiple speakers, including Rhonda Roederer, a professional...
Genealogy conference and poster sessions coming to Rowan Public Library
The parade will begin at North Church Street, turn right onto Main Street, and turn right onto...
Downtown Streets to close for Livingstone College Homecoming
Police say the incident happened on Monday morning on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Man describes road rage incident with 70-year-old waving gun at him
Wingate University
Free college application week underway for North Carolina students