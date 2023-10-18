Woman arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian on Lincoln County highway

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Lincoln County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Highway 27 near Millers Park Lane around 9:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, 33-year-old Chadwick Lee Garmon, was walking in the roadway, which did not have lights, when he was hit by a Ford SUV. He died at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the Ford, 51-year-old Naomi Elizabeth Yandle, was not hurt.

An initial investigation did reveal impairment to be a factor in the crash, and Yandle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Troopers said more charges could be coming.

The road was closed for about two hours for an on-scene investigation.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

