Union County instructional coach accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County middle and high school instructional coach has been arrested, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Jeffrey Schneider, 56, Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into Schneider’s arrest began after detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that pertained to the possession and downloading of images flagged as child pornography. Detectives said during their investigation, they learned Schneider worked as an instructional coach at Sun Valley middle and high schools.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at Schneider’s home in the Skyecroft subdivision early Tuesday morning. During the search warrant, the sheriff’s office said numerous electronic devices were found and seized as evidence that will be forensically examined by UCSO Crime Lab personnel.

Schneider was taken into custody and taken to the Union County jail where he was charged with 10 counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Schneider is being held on a $50,000 bond.

“Our detectives have seen a significant increase in online exploitation cases over the past several years,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “These offenders believe that they can commit their crimes on the internet and will never be held accountable for their actions. My office remains committed to identifying, locating, and apprehending online predators so that we can ensure the safety of our children and teenagers. I encourage all local parents to monitor their children’s internet activity and to report any suspicious communications their child may receive.”

Union County Public Schools officials have placed Schneider on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

