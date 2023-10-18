Suspect charged in deadly south Charlotte double shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested on Monday in connection to a deadly south Charlotte double shooting on Saturday, Oct. 7, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Jaydon Bakari Turay, 21, was identified as the suspect and charged with the following:

Murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Last week, Paychense Marie Ann Hammonds, 21, was identified as the woman killed; officials advised a man was also shot, and it appeared the two were in a car together when the situation unfolded.

Police say the shooting happened on Park Crossing Drive near Verdun Drive. According to officers, someone drove Hammonds to the hospital, where she died, and the man remained on the scene and was rushed to the hospital by MEDIC.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera told WBTV they heard several gunshots and came out to see a man lying in the street screaming.

The neighbors also said they were shocked to see anything like this happen in the usually quiet neighborhood.

Investigators say a lot of this case is unknown at this time, but they do believe that the man and woman victims knew each other.

“I mean, it’s disheartening. Unfortunately, it’s becoming too common, and so we don’t have the answers,” said Maj. Bryley. “As long as people continue to use their guns to solve their disagreements, we’re gonna keep standing here having these conversations.”

Police say they are looking for a suspect. They are hoping that doorbell cameras or street cameras can help them get a description of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

