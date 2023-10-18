Stop-arm cameras will be latest tool to boost school bus safety in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement will soon have an extra tool to prosecute drivers who fail to stop for school buses as state law requires.

The South Carolina Department of Education announced Wednesday it is beginning to add cameras to stop-arms to the newest buses rolling out. The cameras are designed to detect vehicles that pass a school bus with flashing lights and arms extended.

The cameras will then send an alert to the Department of Education, who will then be able to forward images of the vehicle to law enforcement.

Drivers who pass a stopped school bus face a ticket that carries a fine of $1,062 and six points against their driver’s license.

“Somebody might say, ‘Well, this was steep to charge $1,062 for passing a stopped school bus. But if your child was to get hit and possibly killed, his whole life is worth more than $1,062 and six points off your license,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Col. Christopher Williamson said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “To me, it may need to be steeper than that if you’re talking about taking a child’s life if you possibly hit them when all you have to do is slow down for a few minutes an stop for a stop sign at the stopped school bus.”

Williamson said there were more than 3,700 stop-arm violations last year in South Carolina.

South Carolina Department of Education Transportation Director Mike Bullman said the cameras will be installed on the first 160 electric buses the state will roll out along with some additional buses. At that point, the SCDOE will begin to look at retrofitting older buses, he said.

“Going forward, they will be installed on all new buses,” Bullman said.

But there is no specific timeline on the rollout of the cameras.

“One distracted driver on the road can result in a serious tragedy, not just for a family or for a school district, for the community,” Richard Podmore, the Department of Education’s director of safety, said.

He said the department uses “the three Es,” engineering, education and enforcement to help ensure school bus safety.

“We have lighting on the bus alternating lights stop arms. We are in the process of of adding this driver alert on the back of the door which will alert drivers that are approaching bus from the rear that the bus is carrying to stop,” Podmore said. “We have added the second stop arm on the opposite side of the bus we have employed extended stop arms in addition to the existing stop arms. And headboards that are lighted so that they are the buses more visible in a low light situation.”

Education initiatives include driver training as well as live demonstrations about school bus safety for students and community members.

As for enforcement, Podmore said sometimes, the best education about school bus safety is a driver seeing blue lights behind them after they illegally pass a school bus.

“That’s a tough education, you know, $1,062.50, you’ll learn a lot with that incident and we would like to not have to do that,” he said. “We would love to not have to have stop-arm cameras on buses. We would like to not have to have law enforcement capturing people because they weren’t stopping.”

South Carolina law states drivers must stop for the entire time a school bus is stopped or preparing to stop with its red or amber lights flashing or its stop arm extended. After the school bus’s red and/or amber lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm is no longer visible, drivers should proceed slowly, watching for children. State law requires these actions whether the driver is meeting the school bus or traveling behind it under the following conditions:

On any two-lane highway

On any four-lane or multi-lane highway only when traveling behind a school bus

When attempting to pass a school bus that has red or amber signals flashing.

Drivers must stop for a stopped school bus when driving on a two-lane road.

Drivers do not have to stop around a school bus in the following circumstances:

When the school bus is in a passenger loading zone completely off the main travel lanes and when pedestrians are not allowed to cross the roadway.

A driver of a vehicle does not have to stop upon meeting a stopped school bus when traveling in the opposite direction on a multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road. A multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road is defined as a highway or private road that consists of four lanes, having at least two traffic lanes in each direction. Drivers must always stop on any highway when they are behind the bus. When stopped, the driver must not proceed until the school bus moves or the red lights are no longer flashing.

The South Carolina Department of Education announced new stop-arm cameras as the latest tool to keep students safe at school bus stops.

The Department of Education said it has cut the average age of the state’s fleet of school buses in half and has installed GPS hardware and software. It has also added more than 4,600 new buses for South Carolina students.

“So today we are reminding the community: school bus safety is a team effort and that we all have a role to play in keeping our most precious cargo safe,” Williamson said.

National School Bus Safety Week, which runs this week through Friday, is aimed at encouraging drivers to slow down, be alert and use best practices on the road.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.