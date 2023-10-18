PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Scary Seas churning up at SEA LIFE Aquarium in Concord

Halloween display welcomes visitors beginning Friday
What could frightening this couple? Something they "sea?"
What could frightening this couple? Something they "sea?"(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready to embark on a spine-tingling adventure like no other as SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord presents Scary Seas. When the sun sets, the aquarium transforms into a world of eerie wonder, with frightful decorations and tanks shrouded in darkness that will leave your heart racing.

Visitors can expect spine-tingling encounters with creepy clowns, sinister spiders, and slithering snakes lurking around every corner. It’s an unforgettable experience that promises to be the highlight of your Halloween season.

Scary Seas returns for just four nights, taking place on October 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th, from 6 pm to 10 pm. The best part? This thrilling event is included with a SEA LIFE admission ticket.

Don’t dare to miss out on this hauntingly exciting experience! Make plans now at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord for Scary Seas. For more information, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord/.

