Salisbury attorney Bill Graham to run for Governor

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Attorney Bill Graham has announced that he will campaign to be elected Governor of North Carolina.

The announcement was highlighted by a video released by the Graham campaign.

“I’m running to win a conservative future for North Carolina,” Graham said. “We need a conservative governor who shows up for work and will rescue this state from liberals like Roy Cooper and Josh Stein. I’m the only Republican who will do that.”

According to a press release, Graham also announced that he is investing at least $5 million of his own resources in his gubernatorial campaign, and that he will begin advertising on statewide television on October 26. Graham has already begun reserving airtime through the remainder of 2023.

“Only four of the last thirty years have been led by a Republican governor in North Carolina; we keep losing to the liberals,” Graham said. “If we want to change that, we need a nominee who will have the resources, discipline, and character needed to defeat the far-left Josh Stein in November. I am that candidate, and my campaign will prove it.”

Graham, a former prosecutor, is a partner at the law firm Wallace & Graham. He began his career in politics as a staffer for Sen. Jesse Helms (R-NC) and previously served on the board of the Helms Center.

He ran for Governor in 2008 after he “led one of the most successful grassroots efforts in North Carolina history, forcing Raleigh politicians to cut and cap the gas tax,” according to a press release.

“In addition to his law practice, Graham is a successful businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist,” the press release says. “His business experience includes leadership roles in the banking, insurance, biotech, and media sectors. Throughout his career, he has helped create hundreds of jobs, resurrect businesses, and promote local economic development.”

Graham lives in Salisbury with his wife, Shari.

