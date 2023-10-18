Report: E-scooter, e-bike injuries up 21% nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most common sights in uptown Charlotte is people zipping around on electric scooters and bikes.

They are popular and cheap ways to get around the city without getting stuck in traffic. People are increasingly getting hurt in crashes involving the electric rides.

According to the latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a nearly 21 percent increase in injuries associated with e-scooters and e-bikes from 2021 to 2022.

Researchers found that children 14 and younger are the riders getting hurt the most, with the most common injuries being broken bones and bruises. The e-scooters were found to be most dangerous, with many riders having issues slowing down and controlling them.

“In particular, e-scooters had the highest increase in injuries and accounted for nearly half of the micromobility deaths,” Thaddeus Harrington of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. “Additionally, nearly half of all estimated e-bike injuries from 2017 to 2022 occurred in 2022 alone.”

Researchers also said the most common way people are getting hurt are during collisions with other vehicles.

On Monday, a person was hit and killed by a car on Mallard Creek Church Road while riding an electric skateboard. In May, a 16-year-old was riding a Bird scooter in Uptown when he collided with a pickup truck. He also died.

Back in 2019, Charlotte City Council imposed rules aimed at making the streets safer for riders.

Those rules included capping the speed of the scooters, making sure only one rider is on them at a time, and making sure they are not on sidewalks in some of the busiest places in Uptown.

Related: Examining e-scooter safety after teenager killed in Uptown

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.