PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Report: E-scooter, e-bike injuries up 21% nationwide

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said injuries increased 21 percent from 2021 to 2022.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said injuries increased 21 percent from 2021 to 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most common sights in uptown Charlotte is people zipping around on electric scooters and bikes.

They are popular and cheap ways to get around the city without getting stuck in traffic. People are increasingly getting hurt in crashes involving the electric rides.

According to the latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a nearly 21 percent increase in injuries associated with e-scooters and e-bikes from 2021 to 2022.

Researchers found that children 14 and younger are the riders getting hurt the most, with the most common injuries being broken bones and bruises. The e-scooters were found to be most dangerous, with many riders having issues slowing down and controlling them.

“In particular, e-scooters had the highest increase in injuries and accounted for nearly half of the micromobility deaths,” Thaddeus Harrington of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. “Additionally, nearly half of all estimated e-bike injuries from 2017 to 2022 occurred in 2022 alone.”

Researchers also said the most common way people are getting hurt are during collisions with other vehicles.

On Monday, a person was hit and killed by a car on Mallard Creek Church Road while riding an electric skateboard. In May, a 16-year-old was riding a Bird scooter in Uptown when he collided with a pickup truck. He also died.

Back in 2019, Charlotte City Council imposed rules aimed at making the streets safer for riders.

Those rules included capping the speed of the scooters, making sure only one rider is on them at a time, and making sure they are not on sidewalks in some of the busiest places in Uptown.

Related: Examining e-scooter safety after teenager killed in Uptown

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

James Matthew Hardy was charged and is due in court on Friday.
Man faces sex crimes charges involving children
35-year honoree Richard Stancil, general administrator of Infrastructure and Asset Management,...
Cabarrus County celebrates employee milestones
What could frightening this couple? Something they "sea?"
Scary Seas churning up at SEA LIFE Aquarium in Concord
A man died after he was hit by a SUV along Highway 27 on Tuesday night.
Woman arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian on Lincoln County highway