PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Teen arrested in deadly Monroe convenience store parking lot

Investigators said they are seeking a charge of first-degree murder, among other charges.
Monroe Police announced the arrest Wednesday morning.
Monroe Police announced the arrest Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced they have arrested a 15-year-old accused of killing a man at a Monroe convenience store parking lot.

The teen is in custody as of Wednesday morning and being transferred to a juvenile justice facility, according to Monroe Police.

Investigators said they are seeking a charge of first-degree murder, among other charges.

The teen’s charges stem from the weekend killing of 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia in a convenience store parking lot off Walkup Avenue.

A memorial sits in the parking lot where that deadly shooting happened. Lopez-Garcia’s family said this is hard and they’re hopeful the young shooter will live a life of regret.

Related: Family of Monroe man killed by teenager talks about his death

“We are grateful for the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Monroe Police officers who were able to apprehend the suspect in this senseless crime,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “Justice will prevail as we work diligently to bring closure to the victim’s grieving family and our community. They are in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican candidate for governor in 2024, presides...
NC Lt. Gov. files amended ethics report after WBTV investigation
Early voting starts in Mecklenburg County on Oct. 19 at the Hal Marshall Annex.
Early voting starts Thursday in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of Nov. election
Storm Water Services said the spill is believed to have happened after a tanker truck was...
Officials: Hundreds of gallons of gas spilled at northwest Charlotte interstate ramp
The traffic stop was made on Grim St. on Monday.
Man faces drug charges, deputies say he used Sunkist soda can to hide drugs