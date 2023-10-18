Police: Teen arrested in deadly Monroe convenience store parking lot

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced they have arrested a 15-year-old accused of killing a man at a Monroe convenience store parking lot.

The teen is in custody as of Wednesday morning and being transferred to a juvenile justice facility, according to Monroe Police.

Investigators said they are seeking a charge of first-degree murder, among other charges.

The teen’s charges stem from the weekend killing of 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia in a convenience store parking lot off Walkup Avenue.

A memorial sits in the parking lot where that deadly shooting happened. Lopez-Garcia’s family said this is hard and they’re hopeful the young shooter will live a life of regret.

“We are grateful for the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Monroe Police officers who were able to apprehend the suspect in this senseless crime,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “Justice will prevail as we work diligently to bring closure to the victim’s grieving family and our community. They are in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

