Police, community address youth violence in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - With recent incidents involving the youth and crime, community members and the Statesville Police Department came together Tuesday night to discuss solutions.

“It’s important because it’s something that’s going on in every community and I don’t want to take the approach of it’s happening everywhere, so we’ll just have to deal with it,” said Chief David Onley. “What specifically is causing it in Statesville? What can Statesville do to try to address it?

Tuesday night, inside the Statesville Civic Center was packed with parents, youth and community leaders. The community meeting comes after recent incidents involving the youth in Statesville and across the Charlotte area. Earlier this month, threats on social media led to a postponement of the Statesville versus West Iredell football game.

Drugs and a gun were found.

Arrests were made, including a 20-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old in September.

“That was a prime example of we had some information and we had a lot of officers in certain areas that night that we were able to stop, I think, a lot of what was going to happen that night,” Onley said. “And it’s that type of information sharing from the community that we’re trying to bolster to try to address some of those issues.”

The department also released numbers Tuesday night:

Juveniles with firearms used in crimes:

2023: 21

2022: 14

2021: 18

2020: 19

Incidents in 2023 broken down by age:

Ages 5-11: 30

Ages 12-17: 280

Ages 18-24: 339

Ages 25 and up: 1,478

“It’s spilling over into the schools. So, when you have the violence in the community, and is spilling over into schools, it’s affecting the children’s education,” said Lisa Pearson. “And now it’s spreading throughout the community. That is a big problem. We’re in which, you know, we as community leaders, we have to come out and let the community be informed about what’s really going on.”

Pearson was elected earlier this month to represent Ward 6 on the City Council.

“I feel great about moving forward. I’m really surprised about the turnout. I think it was a great turnout and a lot of people that are willing to step up to the plate and help,” she said.

Jai Peele says adults need to listen to the kids.

“There’s always a cause and effect for everything. So if they get into a fight in school, they’re not listening to how the incident occurred. It’s more so this is what you did. This is what the school book says. So now you’re gonna get suspended. So they get the suspension on top of criminal charges,” she said.

The hope is to continue the conversation in the weeks and months ahead to find solutions.

“What we need to get is the children in here and hear from them. They need to be a part of this because it is about them,” Peele added.

