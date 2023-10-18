Peak week brings out spectacular colors and lots of folks to the High Country

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re waiting for the peak season to enjoy the leaves of western North Carolina, it’s right now. The leaves have burst forth in brilliant colors all across the high country. It’s great for those looking for a view, but also for the many local businesses.

Whether you were behind the wheel, or stopped at one of the overlooks, the view was hard to beat.

“It’s just absolutely beautiful. I’ve seen it before but he has not and that’s why I told him you have go to do the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Carolyn Long.

Long and Dallas Hardig drove from Illinois in a 1968 Buick Skylark convertible to enjoy the leaves. Dallas had never been the North Carolina mountains before, and he says it did not disappoint.

“It’s actually nicer than I thought it would be…all the trees, the foliage, the mountains in the background. It’s just a beautiful place,” Harding said.

And many of those coming off the parkway made their way to Blowing Rock.

“The skies are just beautiful, the leaves are great, the temperature is just perfect here in Blowing Rock,” said Ron Davis, in Blowing Rock with his family from Clinton, NC. “The people here are really nice and we just really enjoy coming here to Blowing Rock.”

Local shops are loving the boost the peak week brings.

“It’s a really big week honestly for everybody in town because it brings in so many people and it really boosts our economy for our little town,” said Klair Lindsay of the Funky Tulip in Blowing Rock.

From Main Street…to the parkway…today was a spectacular fall day.

“I was hoping for the sunshine because the last two days it wasn’t very sunny,” Hartig added. “Today was just a beautiful day.”

