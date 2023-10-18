PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Hundreds of gallons of gas spilled at northwest Charlotte interstate ramp

The spill happened at the entrance ramp to I-485 Inner from Mt. Holly Road.
Storm Water Services said the spill is believed to have happened after a tanker truck was leaking gas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled overnight near an interstate ramp in northwest Charlotte.

The spill happened on Mt. Holly Road near I-485, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said.

Officials said it is unknown who is responsible for the spill, but it is believed that a tanker truck pulled off to the side of the interstate entrance ramp, was leaking gas and then drove off.

City officials said that both the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) have been notified of the incident. CERT is beginning the remediation process.

Some of the gasoline has affected the storm drainage system, and also reached a tributary to Long Creek.

Charlotte Fire said crews are assisting with the clean-up. Officials added that residents may smell an odor of gasoline in the area.

Crews were seen placing booms in the water on Wednesday morning. It is unclear how much gas reached the creek.

