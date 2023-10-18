PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest

He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Novant Health radiology manager is on leave after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in Rowan County.

Jay Streater, 63, is one of 15 people charged in a prostitution investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to a report, the investigation happened between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 within Salisbury city limits. All charges filed were for offenses that took place on North Long Street.

A Novant Health spokesperson said Streater worked for them from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.

Novant Health said the matter is under review internally.

North Carolina statues list solicitation of prostitution as a misdemeanor offense, however after one conviction, the act becomes a felony.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

