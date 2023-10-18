Norfolk Southern considers selling rail line to city of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Norfolk Southern has agreed to talks with the city of Charlotte about possibly selling its O Line, a move that could bring the city’s Red Line to reality.

In a July letter to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and city manager Marcus Jones, Norfolk Southern officials announced their willingness to consider “engaging with the City of Charlotte and other interested parties in the region regarding a possible transaction of the O Line.”

“We have not decided upon what form such a transaction might take, whether an outright sale of the O Line or some variant of a lease,” the Norfolk Southern letter stated.

On Wednesday, city leaders said they are cautiously optimistic that Norfolk Southern will proceed with their current discussions.

According to the city, if the deal ultimately goes through, the O Line is the rail line the city would transform into the Red Line.

The Red Line has been a “key part of the transit vision” adopted by Charlotte City Council and the Metropolitan Transit Commission.

“The city has been following through on what has been contemplated for more than 20 years as rail for Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, and North Mecklenburg has always been an important part of our region’s transit vision,” a city statement read in part.

Lyles said connecting Charlotte to North Mecklenburg has always been “the pathway to unlocking regional mobility and getting state authorization for sales tax.”

