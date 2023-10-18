PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC’s Parents’ Bill of Rights affecting sexual education in schools

The bill has caused districts to create either “opt-in” or “opt-out” policies for sexual education classes.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new state law, known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” has caused school districts across the state to review their sexual education policies.

Last month, the law prompted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to change its policy so that parents have to opt their students “in” to the classes.

Some are concerned that means fewer students will take the classes. So far, only about a third of students in fifth through ninth grades have opted into those classes. That percentage is well below districts that have an “opt-out” policy.

North Carolina law requires schools to teach that monogamous, heterosexual marriages are the safest. Schools must also teach about all FDA-approved contraceptives or barriers to infection.

Experts credit that education with helping reduce infections and teen births, along with access to those methods. State lawmakers, though, are restricting discussions about gender identity and sexuality in schools.

Some also argue the standards should be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.

“We’re leaving them out of the educational sphere without arming them with the tools necessary to have responsible sex,” Duke Hospital gynecologist Clayton Alfonso said of the LGBTQ+ community.

As for the opt-in or opt-out policies, there does seem to be some confusion about the law. The sponsor of the Parents’ Bill of Rights and the state school board association both said the law still allows districts to choose the option that is best for them.

Related: Stricter state laws are chipping away at sex education in K-12 schools

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

A community meeting was held Tuesday night in Statesville to address youth violence.
Police, community address youth violence in Statesville
A teenager is accused of shooting 24-year-old Luiz Lopez-Garcia in a convenience store parking...
Family of Monroe man killed by teenager talks about his death
Back in the summer, city leaders floated the idea of using a sharpshooter to cull the herd.
‘Birth control darts’ under consideration to reduce Tega Cay deer population
WNBA player home after being stuck in Israel
WNBA player home after being stuck in Israel