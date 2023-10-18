PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man indicted by federal grand jury for attempted kidnapping on Blue Ridge Parkway

Officials said the defendant allegedly used Snapchat to track down one of the victims
Suspect charged
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice said a man arrested on a federal complaint for attempted kidnapping was formally charged by a grand jury.

Officials said, according to allegations in the indictment and information contained in the affidavit, in the early morning of September 28, L.P. and a second victim, L.M. were sitting in a parked vehicle at Water Rock Knob Overlook off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to documents, it is alleged that 22-year-old Evan William Blankenship drove his vehicle to where the victims were located and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them, and tried to pull L.P. out of the vehicle by the hair and arms.

He allegedly threatened to hurt both victims, and hit L.P. in the facing causing her temporary hearing loss, fired his firearm into the air, before pointing it at the victims again.

According allegations in the affidavit, L.M. eventually convinced Blankenship to let them go, and the victims went to report the incident to law enforcement.

L.P. told investigators that she knew Blankenship through Snapchat and believed Blankenship had used the social media platform’s location sharing feature to find her on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He was arrested on Oct. 11, and remains in federal custody on kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence charges.

He could face up to 10 years in prison for each assault charge and up to life in prison for kidnapping and discharge of a firearm charge.

The sentencing of the defendant will be based on court federal sentencing guidelines and other applicable statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

