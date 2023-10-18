PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man faces sex crimes charges involving children

James Matthew Hardy was charged and is due in court on Friday.
James Matthew Hardy was charged and is due in court on Friday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bond is set at $150,000 for a man charged with sex crimes in Rowan County.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, James Matthew Hardy, 33, was charged on Tuesday with first degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with children.

Hardy was arrested in the 800 block of Needmore Road. The charges are related to a case in Alamance County. No other details on the case have been released.

Hardy is due in court on Friday.

