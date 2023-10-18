PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man faces drug charges, deputies say he used Sunkist soda can to hide drugs

The traffic stop was made on Grim St. on Monday.
The traffic stop was made on Grim St. on Monday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged after deputies say they found the drug Ecstasy in a converted Sunkist soda can.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s office, deputies spotted a car parked in the middle of the road on Forney St. on Monday just after 11:30 a.m. When they went to investigate, they say the driver left Forney St. and drove across Old Wilkesboro Rd., stopping on Grim St.

Deputies stopped the car after saying they noticed there was a tinted cover over the license tag.

The driver was identified as Leanthony Deandre Lawrence, 48. Lawrence reportedly told the deputies that he “didn’t need this trouble now.”

Deputies searched the car and say they found cocaine and Ecstasy. Some of the Ecstasy was in a small plastic bottle that was placed inside the Sunkist can that had been “fabricated to conceal narcotics.”

A rifle was also located in the car.

Lawrence was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and carrying a concealed gun. Bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Storm Water Services said the spill is believed to have happened after a tanker truck was...
Officials: Hundreds of gallons of gas spilled at northwest Charlotte interstate ramp
Storm Water Services said the spill is believed to have happened after a tanker truck was...
Officials: Hundreds of gallons of gas spilled at northwest Charlotte interstate ramp
James Matthew Hardy was charged and is due in court on Friday.
Man faces sex crimes charges involving children
Charlotte e-scooters
Report: E-scooter, e-bike injuries up 21% nationwide