Man faces drug charges, deputies say he used Sunkist soda can to hide drugs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged after deputies say they found the drug Ecstasy in a converted Sunkist soda can.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s office, deputies spotted a car parked in the middle of the road on Forney St. on Monday just after 11:30 a.m. When they went to investigate, they say the driver left Forney St. and drove across Old Wilkesboro Rd., stopping on Grim St.

Deputies stopped the car after saying they noticed there was a tinted cover over the license tag.

The driver was identified as Leanthony Deandre Lawrence, 48. Lawrence reportedly told the deputies that he “didn’t need this trouble now.”

Deputies searched the car and say they found cocaine and Ecstasy. Some of the Ecstasy was in a small plastic bottle that was placed inside the Sunkist can that had been “fabricated to conceal narcotics.”

A rifle was also located in the car.

Lawrence was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and carrying a concealed gun. Bond was set at $15,000.

