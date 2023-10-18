Woman drives herself to YMCA after being shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting after they say the victim drove herself to the YMCA parking lot to wait for help.

The shooting happened on S. Church St. at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators say the victim drive herself to the YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd. to wait for Rowan Co. EMS.

Salisbury High was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown for an hour as a precaution.

No other details have been released. There is no word on the woman’s identity or condition.

Anyone with information on the case should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

