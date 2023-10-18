PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman drives herself to YMCA after being shot

Shooting happened several blocks away on S. Church St. in Salisbury
The shooting happened at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting happened at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting after they say the victim drove herself to the YMCA parking lot to wait for help.

The shooting happened on S. Church St. at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators say the victim drive herself to the YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd. to wait for Rowan Co. EMS.

Salisbury High was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown for an hour as a precaution.

No other details have been released. There is no word on the woman’s identity or condition.

Anyone with information on the case should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Jasper Creese.
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old out of Stanly Co.
The “Historic Ridgeview Walk” was introduced to the Hickory Trail.
Hickory breaks ground with new trail segment
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify person who robbed east Charlotte Family Dollar store
Christopher Franks
Man accused of killing co-worker at Charlotte Wendy’s indicted by grand jury
Historic Ridgeview Walk groundbreaking
Historic Ridgeview Walk groundbreaking