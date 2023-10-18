Woman drives herself to YMCA after being shot
Shooting happened several blocks away on S. Church St. in Salisbury
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting after they say the victim drove herself to the YMCA parking lot to wait for help.
The shooting happened on S. Church St. at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Investigators say the victim drive herself to the YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd. to wait for Rowan Co. EMS.
Salisbury High was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown for an hour as a precaution.
No other details have been released. There is no word on the woman’s identity or condition.
Anyone with information on the case should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.
