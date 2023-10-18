PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man describes road rage incident with 70-year-old waving gun at him

Police say the incident happened on Monday morning on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Police say the incident happened on Monday morning on Jake Alexander Blvd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man says he was on the receiving end of a 70-year-old man waving a gun at him after what may have been a road rage incident.

According to the report at the Salisbury Police Department, the encounter happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday at the 2000 block of North Jake Alexander Blvd.

A 63-year-old driver told police that he turned onto Jake Alexander Boulevard from Woodleaf Road. A man driving a green Isuzu cut off the driver, according to the report, then stopped in the middle of the road. The driver of the Isuzu, described as a man in his 70′s, then allegedly waved a gun at the other driver and yelled at him.

The driver managed to get the license tag number on the green car. Police are following up with an investigation into the case.

