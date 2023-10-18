Man charged with internet child exploitation was employed by Union County Schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An instructional coach in Union County has resigned following his arrest involving child sex abuse images.

Jeffrey Schneider, 56, worked at both Sun Valley High and Middle schools in Indian Trail.

Authorities said it came in as a cyber tip from his internet provider. They contacted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children who in turn called the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacqueline Peterson lives just down the road from both Sun Vally High and Middle schools. News of the arrest both surprised and upset her.

“I just think the whole populous is getting sick. They think it’s amusing and it’s not. It’s sick.” Peterson said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they received a tip about downloaded material of the exploitation of minors by Schneider, of Waxhaw. Investigators quickly rounded him up.

He’s charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. To make matters worse for some, the suspect worked for the Union County School System as an instructional coach at both Sun Valley High School as well as the middle school next door.

In a statement from Union County Schools officials, an e-mail sent to WBTV reads:

“Mr. Schneider has resigned from Union County Public Schools. UCPS hired Mr. Schneider in August 2015 and he has held several positions as an instructional coach over the years.”

H.C. Macintire, a retired counselor, says that even though no one locally is affected, it could leave a lasting impression on their childhood.

“It really affects them later on in life. You have to take them from the very beginning and talk it out of them,” Macintire said.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office pulls no punches about what’s coming for anyone committing such acts.

“What you think you’re doing in the dark will always come to light. We are going to find you, we’re going to investigate you and we’re going to apprehend you and charge you appropriately for the offenses that you’ve committed.” James Maye, with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.