Man accused of killing co-worker at Charlotte Wendy’s indicted by grand jury

He remains in jail under no bond, according to online jail records.
Christopher Franks
Christopher Franks
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a north Charlotte Wendy’s earlier this month has been indicted by a grand jury.

The Oct. 16 bill of indictment states Christopher Franks was indicted for the murder of J’Karri Anderson.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened inside of the Wendy’s on W.T. Harris Boulevard on Oct. 6 and involved two employees – Anderson and Franks.

Franks appeared in court on Oct. 9 and was appointed a public defender.

He remains in jail under no bond, according to online jail records.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

