Hickory breaks ground with new trail segment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon for a new trail segment.

The “Historic Ridgeview Walk” was introduced to the Hickory Trail, which spans ten miles across the city, providing bicycle and pedestrian safety while connecting popular destinations and amenities.

The Taft Broome Park ceremony featured remarks from:

Mayor Hank Guess

Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Dr. Anthony Freeman

Bond Commission member Rev. David Roberts II

City Walk, Riverwalk, Aviation Walk, Historic Ridgeview Walk, and OLLE Art Walk are all encompassed by the Hickory Trail.

