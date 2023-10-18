PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory breaks ground with new trail segment

The “Historic Ridgeview Walk” was introduced to the Hickory Trail.(Courtesy: City of Hickory)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon for a new trail segment.

The “Historic Ridgeview Walk” was introduced to the Hickory Trail, which spans ten miles across the city, providing bicycle and pedestrian safety while connecting popular destinations and amenities.

The Taft Broome Park ceremony featured remarks from:

  • Mayor Hank Guess
  • Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Dr. Anthony Freeman
  • Bond Commission member Rev. David Roberts II

City Walk, Riverwalk, Aviation Walk, Historic Ridgeview Walk, and OLLE Art Walk are all encompassed by the Hickory Trail.

