PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Free college application week underway for North Carolina students

Dozens of colleges and universities have waived application fees this week.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many high school parents and students, this is a busy time of year. Many are scrambling to fill out college applications and nail down post-high school plans.

To help ease the burden some, families in North Carolina can apply to colleges for free all week long through the College Foundation of North Carolina. The program waives application fees to dozens of colleges and universities in the state.

Normally, college applications can cost anywhere between $50-100, and students average about five to seven applications.

“Cost is still the biggest barrier that students face in going to college, so any of the ways we can remove the barriers to make college more affordable, we want to do that,” Kathy Hastings of the NC State Education Assistance Authority said.

Students must apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website to opt out of application fees.

A full list of participating colleges and universities can be found here.

The free application week ends on Friday, Oct. 20.

Related: UNC offers free tuition for some students after Supreme Court decision

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I've been doing this for 32 years? That's a pretty good run."
Reporter Notebook: Thanks for letting me be part of your lives for 32 years
Parents are coming to the defense of a Gaston County coach.
Parents, community comes to defense of Gaston Co. coach, says he was wrongly demoted
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Robert Paul Owens has been identified by police.
China Grove Police identify body found near abandoned house
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

The conference will feature multiple speakers, including Rhonda Roederer, a professional...
Genealogy conference and poster sessions coming to Rowan Public Library
The parade will begin at North Church Street, turn right onto Main Street, and turn right onto...
Downtown Streets to close for Livingstone College Homecoming
Police say the incident happened on Monday morning on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Man describes road rage incident with 70-year-old waving gun at him
Two people sustained life-threatening injuries after they were shot at a QT on Wednesday morning.
2 seriously hurt in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station