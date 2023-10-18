Family Dollar employee shot during robbery in Shelby, police say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shelby Police were called to the Family Dollar on Fallston Road on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Family Dollar employee is recovering after being shot during an armed robbery at a Shelby location, police said.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar store on Fallston Road, according to Shelby Police.

Officers said the employee was doing what the robber demanded and was still shot. Police are trying to figure out why the shooting happened.

The employee has since been released from the hospital, police said. The robber had his face covered and got away with an undetermined amount of cash, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Shelby Police Lt. Brandon Spangler at 704-669-6652.

