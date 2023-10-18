Early voting starts Thursday in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of Nov. election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting begins Thursday in Mecklenburg County for November’s general election.

Starting Oct. 19, the Hal Marshall Annex at 618 N. College St., in Charlotte will be open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

Hal Marshall will reopen on Monday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.

Beginning Oct. 26 and going through Nov. 3, Hal Marshall and 18 additional sites will offer early voting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All 19 sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, from 1 until 4 p.m., county election officials said.

Early voting ends on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be permitted to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters will be voting on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Individuals can still vote if they don’t have a photo ID. They’ll just have to fill out a voter ID exemption form at the polls.

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

