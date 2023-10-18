Downtown Streets to close for Livingstone College Homecoming

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - If your travels include downtown Salisbury you should be aware of street closures associated with the homecoming celebration at Livingstone College.

Livingstone College’s annual Homecoming Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 in downtown Salisbury and along streets in the West End. Downtown streets will close at 8:30 a.m., and the parade will begin at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at North Church Street, turn right onto Main Street, and turn right onto West Monroe Street, ending at Livingstone College. “No parking” areas will be established on streets along the parade route. North Church Street and Main Street are expected to reopen at approximately 11 a.m., as safety permits.

Additional closures and parking restrictions near the College will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and end Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m.

Institute Street and Wilson Road will be designated as no-parking zones. Ticketing and towing will be enforced in this area.

West Monroe Street from Craig Street to Institute Street will remain closed for the safety of event attendees and pedestrians.

Salisbury public safety encourages attendees to plan accordingly and consider alternative routes to reach their destination.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.