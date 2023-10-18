Debt from CMS’ $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum with exceed North Carolina’s General Obligation Debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The price of Charlotte Mecklenburg School District’s $2.5 Billion Bond Referendum will cost taxpayers and outpace North Carolina’s debt. The bond referendum will pay for 30 CMS projects that include building new schools, replacing schools, and expanding others. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell says the debt Mecklenburg County will take on - if the bonds pass - is shocking. If passed, the debt could reach up to $2.5 Billion.

“The size of this bond,” North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell said. “Once it is all issued is going to exceed the amount of state general obligation debt in North Carolina.”

Folwell says that’s too much and is concerned about the debt Mecklenburg County voters will have to deal with if the bonds pass. WBTV asked Mecklenburg County leaders about Folwell’s statement. They agreed with Folwell but wanted to add more context. Mecklenburg County’s Chief Financial Officer sent this statement:

“If the bond referendum passes, it would surpass N.C. General Obligation debt, which is currently approximately $2.3 billion. However, that represents only a portion of the N.C. government’s debt. There are multiple types of state debt which currently total approximately $8.2 billion. That includes total long-term debt (bonds, special indebtedness, and notes from direct borrowings), non-general obligation debt (special indebtedness) for higher education capital projects, and other N.C. government debt.”

State leaders argue its General Obligation debt is not $2.3 billion as Mecklenburg County states but they say as of June 30, 2023 – it is $1.97 Billion. Folwell says Mecklenburg County leaders wanted a higher bond amount to fund more needed projects.

“If my memory’s good,” Folwell said. “Which I think it is - they initially came to us with possibly a $3.5 or a $3 billion and our suggestion to them was the bond referendum was too large.”

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Laura Meier knows the county’s General Obligation Debt will surpass North Carolina’s General Obligation Debt and is comfortable with that. When it comes to figuring out county finances, the commissioner says she will leave that to the county experts.

“Our county manager Dena Diorio,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Laura Meier said. “And our CFO David Boyd are known to be conservative when it comes to spending.”

Folwell is concerned the debt will be too much for homeowners to handle. A property tax increase is associated with the $2.5 Billion bond referendum. County leaders say depending on the value of your house – a taxpayer could pay up to $10 extra per month.

“In this inflationary time where it’s costing every family thousands of dollars more to live this year versus last year,” Folwell said. “It’s important that all elected leaders in this state understand that the biggest part of many of our citizens’ tax burden is not the sales tax, not the income tax, but the property tax.”

Meier says she understands taxpayers’ concerns and reports there are programs the vulnerable can take advantage of to help pay their property tax bill.

“It makes me nervous,” Meier said. “I’m a taxpayer…I understand we will be paying extra in taxes over the next several years. It’s not going to hit you all at once but it’s something that we as a community have to do. We have to sacrifice for the betterment of our children. I really believe that.”

Folwell says the State wants to keep its debt low. He says the state uses the Pay Go method to build and replace facilities. The Treasurer says the uncertainty of the market is one reason why they think twice before using General Obligation Bonds to pay for improvements.

“When interest rates are as high as they are,” Folwell said. “And construction costs are as high as they are – it’s very important that the local elected officials are properly under-promising and over-delivering these particular projects.”

In the end, voters will have the final say. Early voting starts October 19th and voting day is November 7th.

